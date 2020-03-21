Covid-19: All ‘akad nikah’ in Perak postponed indefinitely

Perak Islamic Affairs Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said all ‘akad nikah’ scheduled for the period of the movement control order must be postponed indefinitely effective today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, March 21 — All akad nikah (solemnisation of marriages) in Perak have been postponed indefinitely in an effort to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

Perak Islamic Affairs Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said today this decision was taken to protect the marriage solemnisation officers as well as the other parties involved.

“All akad nikah scheduled for the period of the movement control order (MCO) must be postponed indefinitely effective today,” he said in a statement. The MCO, which began on March 18, will be in force until March 31.

He said all religious administrative officers have been asked to convey the message to the marriage solemnisation officers under their jurisdiction.

Last Tuesday, JAIPk announced that akad nikah events will only be allowed at private premises and for 30 minutes with the attendance of a marriage solemnisation officer, two witnesses, the bridegoom and bride, and a wali (guardian).

Meanwhile, all proceedings including “sulh” (consultation), hearings and all matters pertaining to the Syariah Court throughout Perak scheduled during the MCO period have been postponed to a later date.

Perak Syariah Judiciary Department chief registrar Ab Rahman Thobroni Mohd Mansor said in a statement that Perak Syariah Chief Judge Datuk Asa’ari Mohd Yazid had issued a memo dated March 17.

“The memo was issued to the public, Syariah lawyers, Legal Aid, Family Support Division, Islamic Religious Enforcement Office and the Perak Syariah Prosecution Department,” he said.

He said the public can contact the chief registrar at 012-517 3194 or the assistant registrar at 017-591 1067 for further information. — Bernama