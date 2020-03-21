Another 153 Covid-19 cases recorded today, says Health D-G

These latest cases bring the country’s total to 1,183, said the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reported another 153 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections.

These latest cases bring the country’s total to 1,183, said the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“Of the 153 new positive cases, 90 of the cases are from the tabligh gathering clustre.

“The MOH with a heavy heart also wishes to announce that in the last 24 hours, there have been two deaths reported. This brings the total amount of deaths to four,” he said during a press conference today.

Both deaths are linked to the tabligh gathering cluster.

MORE TO COME