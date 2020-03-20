UMS Labuan denies 100 students left starving

LABUAN, March 20 — Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today denied an allegation that 100 of its students at Labuan International Campus (UMS-KAL) were left starving in the hostel following the nationwide Movement Control Order since March 18.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the claim made via a video clip had tarnished the reputation of the institution.

“The management of UMS wishes to emphasise that UMS-KAL is looking after the students... their well-being is our concern and we will ensure they are comfortable throughout the MCO period,” he said in a statement here.

The seven-minute and 39-second video clip has been trending on Facebook since yesterday.

As such, Taufik asked the individuals involved to immediately retract the allegation in the video and issue a public apology.

He advised the public to obtain verified information on UMS by contacting the authorised officer or department before publishing anything on the university. — Bernama