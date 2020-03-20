Telekom Malaysia employee suspected of contracting Covid-19

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) today confirmed that one of its employees is a suspected positive Covid-19 case.

In a statement today, it said the employee based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, is now receiving medical attention at a government hospital.

“The employee is suspected to have developed symptoms outside of the office,” it said, adding that the employee has been on leave since March 11.

TM said it is taking all possible measures to mitigate further spread of the virus and keep its employees safe.

“Menara TM ONE was immediately put under lockdown since last night and is currently undergoing full disinfection as advised by the Ministry of Heatlh (MOH),” it disclosed.

Meanwhile, detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the MOH and TM Covid-19 response team to identify and inform those who had close contact with the employee, as well as investigate where the employee might have contracted the virus from.

Concurrently, those who had been in close contact with the employee were immediately put on home quarantine and advised, should they develop symptoms, to contact the nearest district medical centre for further instructions. — Bernama