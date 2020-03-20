Covid-19: RM3m allocated for the asnaf during MCO period, says Maidam

Maidam has set aside RM3 million to help the poor cope financially during the MCO period. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — The Terengganu Islamic and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) has set aside RM3 million to help the asnaf (the poor) cope financially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Maidam chief executive officer, M. Rozi Bidin, said the money included the disbursement of monthly aid (usually given on the 25th of the month) when the order came into force

Maidam has also set up the On Call Covid-19 team to help those who have run out of food supplies.

“Yesterday, the team rushed to the aid of an asnaf in Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu who didn’t have money for food,” he told Bernama today.

District Maidam officers have been asked to monitor the situation with the asnaf who may not be able to go to work or carry on their business during this period.

“Today alone the team received information that 100 people needed help. With the movement restriction, we hope only those who really need our help reach out and are not taking advantage,” he said.

Rozi said a discussion is being held with management to also disburse the Ramadan aid early. — Bernama