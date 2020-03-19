Malaysians coming back from Indonesian 'tabligh' event to be quarantined

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clocks in on his first day as defence minister in Putrajaya March 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The 83 Malaysians who flew to Gowa, Indonesia, for the now-cancelled tabligh event will be compulsorily quarantined upon arriving home, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said the government has discussed the suggestion that the quarantine be extended to Malaysians abroad, and Malaysians who are flying in from other countries.

“It will be further discussed in detail tomorrow, once the Immigration Department has given us the total number of Malaysians overseas and who will come back to the country. The decision will be made after that,” Ismail said during a press conference.

MORE TO COME