Health Ministry adopts social distancing for reporters attending press conference

A police personnel records a reporter’s temperature ahead of a Health Ministry press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, a press conference at the Health Ministry today adopted social distancing seating arrangement for media personnel.

Reporters who were present to cover the ministry’s daily Covid-19 briefing at the ministry here were asked to sit apart from one another -- about one metre -- as part of the government’s effort to cultivate social distancing.

The venue for today’s scheduled press conference had also been moved to the ministry’s spacious general hall at the 8th floor from the operations room at the 4th floor where press conferences are usually held.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Department said it was enforcing social distancing at several governmental agencies to ensure safety and minimise the risk of Covid-19 infections especially to those working in the front-line.

Apart from the seating arrangements, other precautionary measures taken by the ministry included mandatory hand sanitisation and mask wearing and temperature checks.