Covid-19: MAIWP Baitulmal monthly aid dispensed from today

Minister at the Prime Minister Department (JPM) Senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the aid, normally credited on the 25th every month, will be distributed in stages. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 19 ― A total of 22,000 recipients of the Federal Territories Religious Affairs Council (MAIWP) Baitulmal monthly financial assistance will receive their respective aid beginning today.

Minister at the Prime Minister Department (JPM) Senator Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the aid, normally credited on the 25th every month, will be distributed in stages.

“Involving RM8.94 million, the aid is to reduce the burden of asnaf (zakat recipients) particularly in acquiring basic necessities during this current Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement here today.

Zulkifli said he has also mobilised the #MusaadahCOVID19 mission as to help asnaf and frontliners, during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to 31.

He said agencies under JPM (Religious Affairs) have started the mission in Federal Territories and other identified states.

He said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) through its Jawi Food Bank, with a restaurant’s cooperation, have also contributed food to the Covid-19 frontliners at the University Malaya Medical Centre today.

As such, he called on private bodies to also contribute to those in need as part of their corporate social responsibility undertaking, in light of the MCO.

Zulkifli said he will ensure that all contributions to the #MusaadahCOVID19 mission, to be carried out until next week, will reach target groups. ― Bernama