StanChart Malaysia’s employee tests positive for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Standard Chartered Malaysia (StanChart) has confirmed that one of its employees from its Petaling Jaya branch has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, StanChart Malaysia said the employee had not been to any of the bank’s branches or premises after going on leave on February 28.

After returning from abroad on March 13, the employee practiced self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

It added that the employee had gone to the hospital after developing symptoms during the quarantine period and was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19 yesterday evening.

“In line with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, all of the bank’s branches and office premises have been and will continue to be thoroughly disinfected,” said the bank, adding that business will continue as usual.

The bank has also deployed additional measures, including reducing face-to-face meetings, implementing work-from-home arrangements as well as cancelling or rescheduling community events. — Bernama