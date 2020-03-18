Report: Three Indonesians who attended ‘tabligh’ gathering tested positive for Covid-19

Malaysia has reported more than 600 new Covid-19 cases up to today, with the majority of new cases said to be linked to the gathering. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Three Indonesian citizens who attended a large religious gathering at a mosque in Sri Petaling here earlier this month have tested positive for Covid-19, the Jakarta Post reported yesterday.

The country’s Foreign Ministry acting spokesman Teuku Faizasyah confirmed that the three individuals had taken part in the grand tabligh (religious) gathering.

“All three have been hospitalised in Malaysia,” Faizasyah said as quoted by kompas.com on Monday.

Malaysia has reported more than 600 new Covid-19 cases up to today, with the majority of new cases said to be linked to the gathering.

The event, held at the Sri Petaling Jamek Mosque from February 27 to March 1, was attended by 16,000 people from various countries, Reuters reported.

As many as 700 participants from Indonesia had attended, followed by 200 from the Philippines and 95 from Singapore, Channel News Asia reported. Singapore said it was currently tracking its citizens linked to the event.

Meanwhile, in Brunei, at least 38 of the 40 Covid-19 cases in the country have been linked to the event. (syk)

Yesterday the Health Ministry confirmed two deaths over Covid-19, the first two fatalities in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the first death reported was a 60-year-old man who has a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.