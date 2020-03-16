Mukhriz to challenge Muhyiddin for Bersatu presidency, Dr M a shoo-in as chairman

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) will be challenging Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the PPBM president post.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will be throwing down the gauntlet to incumbent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the position of president in the party’s upcoming elections.

The party’s election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar told a press conference today that there are no contenders for the party’s chairman post whose incumbent is Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“For the president’s position the candidates are incumbent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, current deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and (Cheras Bersatu chief) Mohd Faiz Azlee Sham.

“For the deputy president post there are three candidates — secretary general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faisal Azumu and Anas Akashah Nazri,” said Syed Hamid.

Apparently, Marzuki was seconded by Dr Mahathir himself while Mukhriz was seconded by his brother Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir.

MORE TO COME