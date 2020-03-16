BN chairman advises Malaysians to be mindful of fake Covid-19 news

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the Health Ministry is the only reliable source of information on the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reminded the public to only trust information on Covid-19 as disseminated by the Health Ministry.

He said that this is the only reliable source of information on the pandemic.

“Most importantly, BN hopes that the people will not panic over this infection, but also know that they need to take precautionary measures,” he said in a statement.

“We also advise all Malaysians not to trust the fake news that is currently being shared on the internet,” he added.

The Health Ministry today confirmed that 125 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the country, with 95 cases linked to one cluster alone.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the 95 cases are linked to the tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 7 to March 1.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 553, with 42 having since been declared free of Covid-19 and discharged.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special announcement later tonight on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Separately, Ahmad Zahid also said that the BN supreme council meeting today had carried out a reshuffling of its leadership structure.

Ahmad Zahid said that Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been appointed as BN secretary-general, replacing Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

“Tenku Adnan will remain as BN’s treasurer as before,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Datuk Sahfri Ab. Aziz has replaced Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad as BN’s executive secretary.