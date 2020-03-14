Perak mosques, suraus advised to give priority to local preachers. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 14 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) has urged all mosques and suraus in the state to invite local preachers instead of those from outside Perak in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

JAIPk also called on all mosques and suraus committee members to place hand sanitizer at their respective premises as part of the Covid-19 prevention measures.

“Postpone religious programmes that involve more than 100 people and in unavoidable circumstances, shorten the duration of any event or meeting,” said JAIPk in a posting through its Facebook page.

JAIPk also reminded the management of mosques and suraus to always take necessary preventive measures and ensure the cleanliness of the premises by carrying out disinfection works.

Members of the congregation are also advised to make ablutions at home and wear facemasks it said adding that those with symptoms linked to Covid-19 must refrain themselves from going to mosques or suraus. — Bernama