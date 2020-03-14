Covid-19: No health clinics closed in Seremban, says state’s acting health director

SEREMBAN, March 14 ― No health clinics in Seremban are closed due to Covid-19, said Acting Negri Sembilan Health director Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid and denied reports which went viral on the social media, such as Facebook and WhatsApp, about the closure.

In a statement issued here today, he said all the clinics are open and in operation as usual.

He said there are health clinics in Seremban that are involved in the sampling activity for suspected Covid-19 cases.

“Disinfection activity is a routine practice carried out at all health facilities to prevent cross-infection to other patients and health personnel.

“The disinfection activity is normally conducted after the operating hours of the health clinics concerned. Hence, all health clinics in Negri Sembilan are operating as usual,” he added.

He advised the public to be cautious and not spread any fake news that could cause alarm in the community. ― Bernama