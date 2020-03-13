Sports Commissioner postpones country’s sporting events indefinitely over Covid-19

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Sports Commissioner has ordered the indefinite postponement of all local and international sporting events held in the country.

In a statement today, the Commissioner's office said that the decision was taken after the Ministry of Health (MoH) had, on March 12, advised for all mass gatherings to be postponed to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

“Therefore, the Sports Commissioner's Office (PPS) advises organisers of local and international sporting events to postpone all the events to a later date which will be set by the authorities.

“Please abide by the orders and advises issued by the MOH to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Perlis Islamic authorities directed Muslims not to perform Friday prayers in the state’s mosques today, Crown Prince Syed Faizuddin Putra Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail announced.

He said the decision was based on a decree from the Raja of Perlis and following recommendations of the Health Ministry regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Attention befell mass gatherings after it was discovered that a religious event held at a mosque in Sri Petaling earlier this month included attendees who have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities are tracking around 5,000 citizens across the country believed to have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a religious event there.

The event was also attended by foreign nationals including Bruneians who have also been confirmed to have Covid-19.