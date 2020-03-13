Melaka CM announces state exco line-up

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali said the list of the state executive council members was presented and subsequently approved by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at a meeting this morning. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, March 13 ― Melaka new Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali today announced the state executive council line-up comprising 10 state assemblymen who expressed support for the Perikatan Nasional to form the state government.

Sulaiman said 10 of the 17 assemblymen who had expressed their support for the coalition have been appointed as state executive council members, namely, six from Barisan Nasional (BN); Bersatu (two); PKR (one) and Independent (one).

He said the list of the state executive council members was presented and subsequently approved by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at a meeting this morning.

“The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2.30 pm before Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri (Mohd Khalil),” he said at a press conference in Seri Negeri here today.

On Monday, Sulaiman, who is also the Lendu assemblyman from BN, took his oath of office as the 12th Chief Minister of Melaka before Mohd Khalil. ― Bernama