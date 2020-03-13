Malaysia Airlines lets passengers move flights freely to soften Covid-19 blow

The policy applies to all new and existing bookings, with the airline saying it introduced this due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global travel and tourism. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Malaysia Airlines announced today that it was giving all passengers the flexibility to alter their flights without limits or charges, effective immediately.

The policy applies to all new and existing bookings, with the airline saying it introduced this due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global travel and tourism.

“All Malaysia Airlines passengers will be able to take advantage of the following waivers — unlimited changes to the date of their flight (with a waiver of the date change fee) and changes to their destination (any difference in fare will apply),” it said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the policy applies to tickets issued on and before March 31, 2020.

“All re-bookings must be made on or before May, 31, 2020. Rebooked return travel must be completed by December 31, 2020,” the statement added.

Rebookings must be carried out at Malaysia Airlines Ticket Office or via its Global Contact Centre at 1-300-88-3000 (in Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia) as well as Malaysia Airlines’ appointed agents.

“Alternatively, passengers who wish to board earlier flights on the same day of departure can also do so for travel between March 13, 2020 to May 21, 2020, subject to availability,” the statement said.

For more information on these policies as well as the latest information on travel during the Covid-19 virus outbreak, the public can refer to malaysiaairlines.com to stay safe and updated on the latest developments.