1MBD trial expected to proceed next week, pending results from defence team’s Covid-19 test results

The 1MDB trial has previously been set for every day till October of this year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial has been vacated for the day, following confirmation that the defence team was instructed to go into self-quarantine over possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Representing lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, lawyer Noor Farhah Mustaffa provided letters from the ministry of health of a quarantine order and another letter from KPJ Hospital notifying that Shafee and another co-counsel, Tania Scivetti, had undergone Covid-19 testing, with results pending.

The quarantine order was for a member of Shafee’s family who came into close contact with a co-worker who tested positive for Covid-19.

Farhah informed the court that test results of Shafee and Scivetti are expected to be completed by today.

“If the results are negative then the case will proceed Thursday (March 19) morning,’’ said High Court judge Colin Sequerah.

Sequerah also asked the Farhah to inform the court about the test results by Monday (March 16).

Yesterday, Farhah had informed the court that Shafee and the entire defence team were instructed to go into self-quarantine due to possible secondary contact with Covid-19.