Pakatan: Sultan of Perak thanks state excos for their service

Former state executive committee members walking out of Istana Kinta after an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 12 — Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today expressed his gratitude to the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) state executive councillors (exco) for their service in administering the state government.

Seven of the 10 former exco in Perak were summoned to have an audience with the Sultan at Istana Kinta here today.

They are PKR assemblyman Tan Kar Hing, Parti Amanah Negara assemblymen Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin and Datuk Asmuni Awi, and DAP assemblymen Howard Lee, Wong May Ing, A. Sivanesan and Abdul Aziz Bari.

Asmuni said that the Sultan thanked them for their service and contribution as the state excos.

“The meeting lasted about 15 minutes. The Sultan thanked us for our service as the state exco for roughly 20 months since the last election.

“He hopes that even though we are no longer the government, we would still contribute in so many other ways to the state,” he told reporters when met outside the palace.

Asmuni also said that they are not disappointed and pledged to be a good and effective Opposition.

When asked who will now lead the PH Opposition bloc, Asmuni said is yet to be determined.

“We have to discuss this matter with our members and we decide later on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the other three former exco who were not in the audience list with the Sultan today were DAP’s assemblymen Paul Yong Choo Kiong and A. Sivasubramaniam together with Amanah’s assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim.

All of them said they were resigning to become Independents backing Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) mentri besar.

The Perak PH government collapsed after former Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, announced on Monday that Bersatu had reached an agreement with Umno and PAS to form a government under the PN coalition.

Subsequently, Ahmad Faizal resigned as the mentri besar on Tuesday and also announced that all exco have vacated their positions.