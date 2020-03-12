Dzulkefly reveals individuals claiming to be PM’s reps approached him to offer minister post

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has revealed that he was approached by individuals claiming to be representatives of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the recently concluded Malaysian political crisis. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has revealed that he was approached by individuals claiming to be representatives of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the recently concluded Malaysian political crisis.

In an online forum titled “Never Despair — Finding Hope and Rebuilding Malaysia” today, the Kuala Selangor MP said these individuals had approached him multiple times to offer him the position of health minister.

“I will be honest; I didn’t speak to him directly but others supposedly claiming to represent him came to me many times. I told them if it is for the people, I will do it but what are the conditions because I will not do it as a minister.

“I would go in pro bono to help the federal government with my team, my think tanks who are top-notch clinicians and physicians, but for the people, I will never legitimise this government which came about via a power grab,” said Dzulkefly.

The forum also saw former deputy women, family and community development minister Hannah Yeoh and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil discussing the aftermath of Pakatan Harapan’s ejection from Putrajaya through the machinations of the current Perikatan Nasional administration.

Yeoh then proceeded to ask Dzulkefly if his rejection of the offer came about because it would be difficult to work as a minister without mandate.

“Of course. That would send the wrong message. But for the people, I was ready to help in whatever capacity. Just not necessarily as a minister,” he replied.

Dzulkefly, who is currently heading the Covid-19 task force for Selangor, had also offered his services for other PH- and also PN-ruled states.

During the forum, Fahmi had similarly shared his recollection of a few MPs who are now part of Muhyiddin’s administration and their seemingly ‘odd’ behaviour in the past which only made sense to him after the house of cards had toppled down.

“During the last PH secretarial meeting, Liew Chin Tong was hosting us. Others in attendance were Saifuddin Abdullah and Radzi Jidin. What really hurt me at that time, after such a long time, we have been meeting and I think I should have picked up on this ”

“Radzi had asked what the terms of reference for this secretarial council are. I didn’t understand why he asked that question then but looking back, now I know,” said Fahmi.

He also shared an encounter in Parliament on its 60th anniversary celebration last December when a political opponent from the other side had asked him a strange question.

“We had our 60th Parliament anniversary dinner. I spoke to some party leaders and I was going around meeting people.

“I won’t mention the specific name, but this person came out to me and turns to me and said: ‘Fahmi, there are people from your party from the other side who want to come and see me, should I go?’

“Then I was like: ‘What do you mean?’” said Fahmi, before adding he only realised the serious implications that lay behind the question on hindsight and upon realising what had transpired had likely been planned for months.