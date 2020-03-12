Dr M says feel warmer towards DAP now since party has changed with the times

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has defended former ally DAP, saying any negative perception towards the Pakatan Harapan component was manufactured to pit the Malays against the pact. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has defended former ally DAP, saying any negative perception towards the Pakatan Harapan (PH) component was manufactured to pit the Malays against the pact.

In a Sinar Harian interview, the former prime minister said he views DAP much more positively now since it has adapted with times by opening its doors towards Malay members, and “toning down” its politics to becoming more Malay-friendly.

“This is what we called political battle to defeat PH, so that the Malays will oppose PH.

“There was no issue, but they were manufactured, anything that [DAP] agrees with them was not mentioned,” he said, referring to allegedly controversial issues such as the jawi script, and ratifying United Nations conventions ICERD and the Rome Statute.

Dr Mahathir said he has not changed his perception towards DAP, but it is DAP who has changed.

“They realise that without the Malays, they cannot win. So they have toned down their demands,” he said, saying that DAP has abandoned some of its previous policies.

“When we become closer, only then we know what they stand for, and I see many from DAP realise without support from the Malays they would not succeed. That’s why they cooperated with Bersatu, and also PKR.”

Dr Mahathir led the PH coalition along with DAP to win the 14th general election.

Following his resignation as prime minister, DAP had indicated its support for Dr Mahathir to stay on, but later changed its mind to name Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instead.

Last week, Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Abdul Samad has revealed that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was even willing to give up his post as finance minister leading up to the collapse of the PH government.