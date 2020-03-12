Covid-19: Dewan Negara Caucus sets up two working committees

Chaired by senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff, the second meeting of the Dewan Negara Caucus also agreed to set up the Dewan Negara Caucus Anti-Hopping Law Working Committee Group. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The second meeting of the Dewan Negara Caucus which convened today has agreed to establish the Covid-19 Working Committee Group.

Chaired by senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff, the meeting also agreed to set up the Dewan Negara Caucus Anti-Hopping Law Working Committee Group.

“Both committees are set up to enable Dewan Negara members to assist the government in addressing critical issues of public interest and those that bring impact on the economy and public health,” said Mohd Yusmadi in a statement here today.

The Dewan Negara Caucus serves as a platform to fine tune and discuss issues of public interests. — Bernama