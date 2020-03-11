Covid-19: 20 new cases, one recovery today, says Health D-G

Health Ministry staff monitor the temperatures of tourists arriving from Satun, Thailand at the Kuah Passenger Ferry terminal in Langkawi March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Health Ministry (MOH) today confirmed another 20 new positive cases in the country today, bringing the total number of cases to 149.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one case, Case 78, has recovered and was allowed to go home.

To date, 26 people have fully recovered and discharged, he added.

The ministry was conducting investigations and contact tracing activities for each new case to identify the source of infections, he said in a statement today. — Bernama

