Annuar Musa denies he wants Parliament to be dissolved

Tan Sri Annuar Musa clocks in on his first day as Federal Territories Minister in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 ― Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has clarified a recent Twitter post, saying that he does not want Parliament dissolved immediately but rather for it to be dissolved once this parliamentary term is over.

Speaking to reporters after clocking in for his first day of work as Federal Territories minister, the Ketereh lawmaker explained that a call for new polls should be done once the economic problems and Covid-19 outbreak have been resolved.

“What I said was that we hope to repair the damage done by the Pakatan Harapan administration. And once all the problems, including the Covid-19 problem, have been resolved, we go back to the people (election).

“And my Twitter (post) was in response to someone who only now started talking about dissolving the Parliament, organising a vote of no confidence in Parliament we can’t be politicising all the time.

“This government was formed because the previous government failed. We must prioritise the people, and the prime minister and Cabinet must be given a chance to carry out their responsibilities,” he said.

When pressed if what he meant in his post was that detractors should allow the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to carry on until the end of this parliamentary term, Annuar said: “Of course, of course.”

Touching on his official duties and the controversial issues faced by his ministry, the newly-minted minister said that he needs to be briefed and discuss the matter with the various heads of department before he can issue any statements.

However, he promised that any decision, including those involving hot issues such as the Kampung Baru land deal, the Bukit Kiara development opposed by local residents and degazetting the Kuala Lumpur Master Plan, will be made quickly.

“Well, it won’t take very long. I’m a town planner by profession. It shouldn’t be too difficult for me to digest but give me a little bit of time.

“I just came to the ministry, so I have to listen to the briefing, and only then will I make the decision. We will keep you informed,” said Annuar.