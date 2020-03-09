Former Rosmah aide Rizal Mansor says now in witness protection

Datuk Rizal Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 8, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Datuk Rizal Mansor disclosed today that he has been placed under witness protection, after he arrived at Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s trial via a backdoor to the courtroom.

According to The Edge Markets, Rizal made the revelation after Rosmah’s lawyers pointed out to High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that the former aide had entered via an entrance typically reserved for court workers.

Rizal was previously charged along with the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a corruption linked to a RM1.25 billion solar power project in Sarawak.

He was later fully acquitted and the prosecution said they would apply for him to be a witness against his former employer.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed that Rizal was under witness protection but told the judge he did not know why the former aide entered via the specific entrance.

Rosmah is on trial for allegedly seeking RM187.5 million in bribes; she is also accused of taking bribes totalling RM6.5 million in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings get the RM1.25 billion project.



