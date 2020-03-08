Muhyiddin lied to Agong when he said all Bersatu MPs back him, claims Saifuddin Nasution

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks during a Jelajah Harapan event in Klang, March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, March 7 — Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has claimed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin misled the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when he informed Istana Negara that all 36 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs supported his appointment.

The PKR secretary-general said on the day of Muhyiddin’s swearing-in, Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders filed a police report against him over this fact.

“We only need to prove that Muhyiddin does not have a simple parliamentary majority of 112 MPs, since not all 36 Bersatu MPs stood behind him,” Saifuddin Nasution said during the Jelajah Harapan ceramah at Taman Sri Andalas in Klang tonight.

Before a 350-strong crowd, the former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said at least six to seven Bersatu MPs did not support its party president.

“People like Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik were not with Muhyiddin when he handed the statutory declarations of 36 MPs to the Agong. This was the basis of our report lodged with the police,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that following this, PH decided to publicise the fact by going on a roadshow to explain to the rakyat what happened.

Supporters attend the Jelajah Harapan event in Klang, March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Although he decried Muhyiddin’s appointment as prime minister and the expulsion of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali from the party as a sign that there are “no limits to treachery”, Saifuddin Nasution also expressed some degree of sympathy for the former.

“Listening to his maiden speech as prime minister in which he claimed he is not a traitor but only took action to save the country sounds to me like someone with a restless soul.

“I pity him because he is remission from cancer. Whenever Cabinet met every Wednesday, Muhyiddin would only attend once a month as the rest of the time he was on medical leave,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution questioned how Muhyiddin, clearly unable to fully perform his duties during his tenure as home minister due to health reasons, could now hope to do so as prime minister with all its attendant pressures.

“Other challenges await, such as determining how long he can hold onto power by making sure all Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties cooperate with each other.

“Both the country and the world will be watching and waiting to see how PN will differ from Pakatan. And lastly, how will Muhyiddin forms an inter-communal relationship with the rakyat of diverse backgrounds,” he said, adding this will in turn influence Malaysia’s economic direction and have an impact on investors’ confidence.

Anthony Loke speaks during a Jelajah Harapan event in Klang March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Seremban MP Anthony Loke also spoke at the ceramah, saying that PH as a whole is confident that power not derived from the rakyat will not last, since it lacked the rakyat’s mandate.

“In the political turmoil, DAP has frequently been blamed. But our leadership took a calm approach in facing the troubles ahead.

“For us, we look to the Rukun Negara as our guiding principles; namely loyalty to King and country, the supremacy of the Federal Constitution and sovereignty of the law,” he said.

The former transport minister said Muhyiddin’s main challenge now is to prove he has parliamentary support.

“But its sitting next Monday has been postponed to May 18, which is to be expected since his Cabinet has not yet been formed.

“Were the Dewan Rakyat to convene on Monday, Muhyiddin would have to answer all manner of questions from MPs, since the ministries are currently vacant. So, it is no surprise why it has been pushed to May 18,” he said.

Loke also told the audience to be wary, as PN is seeking snap elections so that Umno and PAS can win enough seats to form a government.

“But will Umno allow Bersatu to take its 36 seats uncontested, and allow Muhyiddin to carry on as prime minister? Certainly not, I think.

“If ever snap elections are called, I plead with the constituents of Kota Raja to continue supporting Pakatan. We may lose our ministerial positions, but we can never lose the principles of our struggle for the rakyat and Malaysia,” he said.