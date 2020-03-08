Labuan Bersatu wants political appointees to step down

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is seen in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, March 8 — Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman today called on the Labuan Corporation chairman, as well as the chairman and all board members of the Labuan Port Authority (LPA) to step down as they were political appointees under the previous government.

He said this after praising the decision of five members of the Labuan Corporation’s Advisory Council led by Labuan Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Rozman Isli, to resign from their positions, describing the move as in keeping with the transition in power taking place within the government.

The five members represent the component parties of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its partner Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

“Datuk Rozman, as chairman of the Labuan Corporation’s Advisory Council and the four other council members made a decision which was expected of them, and it was a professional act.

“Their action should be followed by the Labuan Corporation chairman who is also a political appointee,” Suhaili said, while urging all Labuan Port Authority board members including its chairman to vacate their positions which were also political appointments.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dorsett Grand Labuan here, Suhaili said the Labuan Port Authority chairman who was the DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu, had been appointed by the previous Transport Minister who was from DAP, while the board members were leaders from Warisan and PKR. — Bernama