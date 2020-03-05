Mukhriz questions Muhyiddin’s change of heart, says hurt by betrayal

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir leave the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has questioned Bersatu acting president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his change of heart to support Umno.

Malaysiakini reported that a baffled Mukhriz asked how someone who was kicked out from Umno and was convincing others against the 1MDB scandal, has now chosen to work with the very same people who deserted him back then.

“It was Muhyiddin, the former deputy PM, who started condemning his boss, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

“If you go on YouTube today, you can find videos of Muhyiddin talking in detail about the matter. Furnishing us with proof, we were convinced by him, so we left Umno and formed Bersatu,” said Mukhriz during a talk with Bersatu members in Alor Setar last night, at his residence in Mentaloon.

“It was after all his revelations that we contested in the last national polls (GE14) and successfully toppled a 60-year-old Barisan Nasional government,” he added.

Mukhriz, who is reportedly struggling to keep his MB post although the situation remains status quo for now, said he was speechless to see Muhyiddin change his stand and was now willing to work with Umno leaders.

“I could not do it. Because I believed Muhyiddin, the old Muhyiddin.

“But he seems to have changed when faced with the PM post, it’s just a means to an end.

“To become PM, he toppled our chairperson, and our PM, he plotted the downfall of the PM from our own party Bersatu,” Mukhriz said, referring to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

On Monday, Muhyiddin formed a new government with support from Umno, PAS MPs, and former PKR MPs including sacked deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 others.

“This is really heartbreaking,” Mukhriz said, indicating that it was most painful when one is betrayed not by an enemy, but a close friend.

“We are speechless. Due to this, I lost many friends. I don’t know what to say,” he lamented.