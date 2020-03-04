Melaka chief minister to be sworn in this Friday

File picture of then Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari with Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in Melaka May 11, 2018. A new Melaka Chief Minister will be sworn in on Friday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March 4 — Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob has agreed that the swearing-in ceremony for the new Melaka chief minister will be held this Friday, March 6.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said the ceremony will be held at Dewan Seri Utama of the Office of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri in Ayer Keroh here.

“The governor has also agreed for the chief minister to form the state government within seven days from his appointment date,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Monday, it was reported that Mohd Khalil had received a representation that Chief Minister Adly Zahari no longer had majority support of the state assemblymen and that Mohd Khalil will appoint a new chief minister soon. — Bernama