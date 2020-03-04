Ahmad Zahid meets Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was seen entering Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh at 11.51am. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, March 4 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today met the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob at the latter’s office in Ayer Keroh here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, was seen entering Seri Negeri at 11.51am.

Also seen where vehicles carrying Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar.

Two days ago, Mohd Khalil was reported to have received representations that Chief Minister Adly Zahari, who is Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, no longer commanded confidence of the majority of the state assembly members.

Abdul Rauf, during a media conference the same day, claimed that the new coalition has the support of 17 assemblymen in the 28-seat state assembly. ― Bernama