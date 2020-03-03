Perak exco member denies quit DAP to join new coalition

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 3 — A Perak Executive Council (Exco) member has denied rumours that he has quit DAP to join the new political coalition.

Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Village committee chairman Paul Yong Choo Kiong who is also Perak DAP treasurer, said he was still a DAP member.

“I have never left the party. I’m still a DAP member. We have to focus on the future of the present state government, not about me quitting the party, that’s a petty issue,” he told reporters here today.

Yong said he and other Exco members were still carrying out their duties as Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had not yet made any announcement on the status of the present state government. — Bernama