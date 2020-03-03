Health Ministry: Seven new Covid-19 cases recorded

Malaysia has reported 36 Covid-19 cases thus far. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Health authorities have detected seven more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This brings the country’s total to 36.

“There are 14 cases being treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Kuala Lumpur while 22 have been discharged.

“All are in stable condition,” the ministry announced today.

A full statement on the country’s Covid-19 situation will be released later.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation deteriorated just as political uncertainty hit the country.

When it had appeared that health authorities were about to fully contain the outbreak, new cases began appearing in larger numbers than before.

Covid-19 also played a minor role in the country’s politics after it was confirmed that a Khazanah Nasional executive who contracted the disease had attended an appreciation ceremony for a former minister and his deputy on February 27.

The latter two were prominent in the country’s political turmoil last week and had been present at several locations with political leaders, lawmakers, and media workers.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that the former minister and deputy minister have so far tested negative for Covid-19 and said contact tracing with regards to the infected executive were continuing.

Globally, the Covid-19 situation has continued to worsen, with 3,125 deaths and 90,925 confirmed infections reported.