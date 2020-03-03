Adly confirms he is no longer Melaka CM

Chief Minister Adly Zahari addresses the Melaka state assembly November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Adly Zahari said he has been informed that he is officially no longer the chief minister of Melaka.

Adly posted this on Facebook today, following the Melaka Governor’s rejection of his request to dissolve the state assembly yesterday.

“Yesterday I met with TYT Tun, for the information of all I have been told that my service tenure ended at 4pm yesterday.

“On orders from above, this was the message delivered to me,” the Bukit Katil representative wrote.

Adly met Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob yesterday when it became clear that the political realignment in Malaysia meant Pakatan Harapan no longer commanded a majority in the state assembly.

He recommended that Mohd Khalil dissolve the assembly to make way for a fresh state election but the latter rejected this, according to a statement from the state secretary after the meeting.

The statement said Adly was obliged to resign as he no longer enjoyed the support of the state’s lawmakers and a replacement would be named soon.

Following the federal political shake-up, PH had just 11 seats in the 28-seat Melaka state assembly yesterday.

The coalition’s position was weakened further after one PKR assemblyman and one DAP representative declared their support for Umno that has 13 seats in Melaka.



