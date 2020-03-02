PMO denies Muhyiddin meeting political leaders today

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shows his PMO pass on his first day in office as prime minister at Perdana Putra March 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is only scheduled to meet the heads of Malaysia’s security forces today, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The statement was issued after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial was adjourned this morning ostensibly for him to meet the prime minister to discuss the formation of the new Cabinet.

“The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to clarify that no meetings or gatherings with political leaders are scheduled for today,” Muhyiddin’s office said in a statement.

The only people scheduled to see Muhyiddin on his first day at work are IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at 4.30pm, followed by Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang an hour later.

The two meetings with the heads of the police and the military were scheduled since yesterday.

Muhyiddin already met with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali this morning and others he may meet over the course of his first day are the heads of federal departments and agencies.

Earlier today, the Umno president’s lawyers sought for an adjournment of his corruption trial so that he could partake in talks on the formation of the new Cabinet.

“The defence would like to ask for a short postponement today, for the reason our client is needed somewhere else quite urgent.

“Client is involved in negotiations in forming the Cabinet, so with that, we ask for today to be postponed,” lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh told the High Court.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia yesterday.