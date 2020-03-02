Bar: Cops should facilitate peaceful assemblies, not view them as threat to public order

Bar Council president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoorcalled on authorities to 'respect' the right of Malaysians to voice their views and concerns. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 —The Malaysian Bar has urged the police today to practice greater restraint when the freedom of speech, assembly and association is exercised by Malaysians in good faith.

It also urged authorities to respect the right of Malaysians to express themselves about the country’s political climate, after at least three activists being investigated for speaking at two separate public protests over the weekend.

“The Malaysian Bar strongly calls upon the authorities to respect the right of Malaysians to voice their views and concerns on the political climate of this country in an orderly and non-violent manner,” Bar president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said in a statement.

“The police, in their role as public peacekeepers, should facilitate such peaceful assemblies and gatherings and not sceptically view every legitimate exercise of our constitutional freedom of speech, assembly and association as a threat to public order.”

The Bar said any unwarranted restriction on this constitutional right will give rise to the perception that Malaysia is regressing to the times of draconian laws such as the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 being used to severely curtail and undermine the freedom of speech, assembly and association in the name of national interest, just to preserve the interests of a few.

Earlier today, the police confirmed that activists Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir are both under police investigation for their alleged involvement in a gathering expressing disapproval of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the prime minister.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the investigations today but did not specify the specific offences involved.

The investigation against Ambiga, Marina and the organisers of yesterday’s protest came just a day after the authorities launched a sedition probe against activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri for speaking in another protest.

Civil society groups have raised concerns that the sedition investigation against Fadiah could signal a return of the uncompromising rule under Barisan Nasional, which is now part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Abdul Hamid assured Malaysians today that the authorities would not curtail the freedom of expression and would allow the public to assemble as long as this was in accordance with existing laws.