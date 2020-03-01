PAS says no need for special sitting of Parliament, Agong’s appointment of Muhyiddin enough

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang told reporters in his party’s first press conference as a ruling party since 1974 that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to appoint Muhyiddin should suffice to address any doubts. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The PAS national leadership dismissed today calls for a special sitting of Parliament to ascertain if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang told reporters in his party’s first press conference as a ruling party since 1974 that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to appoint Muhyiddin should suffice to address any doubts.

“The YDPA’s announcement was made after taking into consideration the views of all MPs and all sides,” Abdul Hadi said.

“His consent to the appointment is enough to erase any doubts.”

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister this morning amid lingering disagreement over whether the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president has the support of at least 112 federal lawmakers.

Barisan Nasional, PAS and Bersatu MPs have formed a new alliance Muhyiddin dubbed “Perikatan Nasional” in the wee hours leading to his nomination before the Agong.

