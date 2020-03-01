Let’s move on and focus on plight of Malaysians, Anwar tells Pakatan

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaving PKR hq in Petaling Jaya March 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to move on, following the formation of a new federal government involving former ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Anwar, when asked whether he felt he was robbed from becoming Malaysia’s eighth prime minister by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, did not affirm the suggestion outright but pointed out it was lost as a result of treachery and betrayal from those within his party.

“I mean there was clear treachery, but as I’ve said we have to move on.

“I was magnanimous enough to accept that we need to form this understanding with Tun Dr Mahathir [Mohamad], which we did, only to help secure and save this nation from those who are prone to corruption and abuses of power,” he said when met at the PKR headquarters this afternoon.

“[This is] so that we do not lose focus on institutional reforms and programs for the people,” he added.

Anwar suggested that those in power would prioritise only themselves and are only interested in wielding power instead of improving the plight of the people.

“What is worse is issues of the rakyat, the concerns of the people; poverty, inequality, institution reforms is not on their agenda.

“Because the only arrangement is to secure power, even with those who are blatantly corrupt, and have been known internationally for abuses of power when they were in office,” he said without naming anyone.

Anwar was named as PH’s pick for prime minister after the pact disagreed with Dr Mahathir’s suggestion for a non-partisan unity government.

However, PH threw its support behind Dr Mahathir after the possibility of Muhyiddin becoming prime minister instead backed by Barisan Nasional and PAS became clearer.

PH today became the Opposition bloc following the swearing in of Muhyiddin as prime minister, as part of the so-called Perikatan Nasional government.