Ahmad Faizal heads for meet with Sultan, urges public to support Muhyiddin as PM

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the media outside Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's residence in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today urged all Malaysians to throw their support behind new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The MP for Tambun said he hoped the public will be able to put the current political fiasco behind them and focus on the future after meeting Muhyiddin at his residence in Bukit Damansara today.

“We hope whatever's happened we can put behind and we recover from this and the people must give their support to the new prime minister and his government,” Ahmad Faizal told reporters after meeting Muhyiddin at his residence Bukit Damansara, here.

The Perak state government will likely see a shift of power as Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman and mentri besar Ahmad Faizal, is set to follow Muhyiddin's step to join forces with Barisan Nasional and PAS.

The Perak State Legislative Assembly was hung after Bersatu pulled out of Pakatan Harapan.

When asked if the Perak government was already setup Ahmad Faizal said he has to meet the Perak Sultan first before making any announcement.

He did, however, hint that all is well and he is going to meet the Perak Sultan today.

“I will have an audience with the Sultan first then we'll know,” Ahmad Faizal said in response to questions regarding the Perak government.

“I'm going to see him now,” he said when asked when he is going to see the ruler.