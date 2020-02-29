Sabah expands entry restriction for travellers from South Korea starting March 1

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 29 — Foreigners and Malaysian who are non-residents of Sabah with recent travel history to South Korea within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the state with immediate effect starting tomorrow, said Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

He said any Sabahans, permanent residents of Sabah and residents of Sabah under work pass, student pass, long term social visit pass or an exemption order, returning from South Korea are subject to compulsory 14-day home quarantine.

The temporary prohibition order to enter Sabah also applied to all transit passengers originating or through South Korea, he said in a statement here today.

Untong said South Korea nationals who are still in Sabah are advised to depart or return before the expiry of their visas and only one visa extension, to a maximum of seven days, may be granted.

“Although Sabah is until to date free of any person tested positive for this Covid-19, nevertheless, in order to contain the spread of the Covid-19, the state government of Sabah has expanded the travel restriction to all points of entry by air, sea or by land with immediate effect from March 1,” he added.

However, Untong said, incoming flight arrivals from South Korea to the state of Sabah carrying passengers of Malaysian nationality are permitted.

“South Korea national and other than South Korean travellers arriving using non-direct flights from South Korea are permitted,” he said, adding that outgoing flight from Sabah to South Korea is permitted. — Bernama