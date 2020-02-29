Now, DAP, Amanah leaders meet Agong over PM nomination

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu are seen leaving Istana Negara, February 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Pakatan Harapan leaders from both DAP and Parti Amanah Negara have met with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after they were summoned by His Majesty earlier today.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu were seen entering the palace together in a black Toyota Vellfire around 11.45am.

Also accompanying Lim and Mohamad was Amanah strategy director Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, who arrived in a different vehicle.

All the leaders exited the palace grounds shortly after noon. They did not address the media but allowed their pictures to be taken.

It has also been learnt that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are expected to arrive later this evening.

Earlier Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the first leader spotted arriving at 10.04am.

Muhyiddin was accompanied by a huge entourage comprising leaders from other political parties such as Umno, PAS and rogue ex-PKR faction led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin was the second to enter the palace, followed by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Also part of Muhyiddin’s convoy was Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

The purpose of the summoning by His Majesty is believed to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the next prime minister.

Muhyiddin, who is in the spotlight in the race to be the next prime minister, is currently supported by a faction of Bersatu, Azmin’s faction, PAS, Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA and MIC.

Earlier at his home, Muhyiddin told reporters he was bringing the voice of “Perikatan Nasional” to the Agong and the new coalition’s intention is to save the country from the current political crisis.

However this morning Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the numbers to be the next prime minister of Malaysia, after meeting with Pakatan Harapan.

Yesterday, PH had said it was backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime minister candidate.

The ongoing political crisis has brought to the fore the crucial role played by the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has taken on the mediational role to stabilise the political situation in the country and has also conducted a one-to-one interview of all MPs to find out who has majority support to be appointed the prime minister.