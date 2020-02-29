Kadir Jasin warns of possible curb of media freedom with Pakatan’s collapse

Bersatu supreme council member, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin speaks to reporters outside Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s private residence at Seri Kembangan February 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 29 — Veteran pressman Datuk A. Kadir Jasin today expressed fear that freedom of press will be jeopardised now that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is no longer in power.

He said this could be the case if Pakatan does not come back and form the government again.

“Freedom of press is part of Pakatan’s manifesto, not to mention we were in the midst of preparing the Media Council,” Kadir told reporters outside The Mines Residence, shortly before he left to accompany interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a private function in Kuala Lumpur.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu supreme council member added that preparations for the Media Council could well cease under the new government, or at the very most take longer to be implemented.

“In this situation, I would encourage all of you reporters who covered the events of the past few days to write your own memoirs, reflecting back on this period,” he said.

When asked about how long the political uncertainty will last, Kadir said it now depends on the parties involved, and if they want to find a solution or otherwise.

“I think nobody wants to prolong the situation as it is bad for the country and for the rakyat.

“If this continues, the rakyat themselves will eventually lose confidence in politics, which is an even more troubling thought,” he said.

It is understood that Dr Mahathir will later head to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Much speculation remains as to who will become Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin initially in the spotlight, as he has the support of a faction within his party, along with former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s block of independent MPs, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

However Dr Mahathir as Bersatu chairman announced earlier this morning that he has sufficient numbers to become prime minister again, following a meeting with Pakatan Harapan.