Dr M leaves home for wedding function before meeting with Agong

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen leaving his private residence at Seri Kembangan February 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 29 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has just left his residence to attend a private function before heading to Istana Negara.

His convoy, consisting of six vehicles and four police motorcycles, was spotted departing from The Mines Residence at 12.13pm.

Dr Mahathir himself was seated in a black Mercedes with tinted windows.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin later followed behind him but stopped for a short while to speak to the press.

“Tun is heading for a wedding at the Shangri-la Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, after which he will head to the Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said while seated in his vehicle.

Much speculation remains as to who will become Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin initially in the spotlight, as he has the support of a faction within his party, along with former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s block of independent MPs, Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

However, Dr Mahathir as Bersatu chairman announced earlier this morning that he has sufficient numbers to become prime minister again, following a meeting with Pakatan Harapan.