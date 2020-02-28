Khalid Samad pleads with Dr M to ‘let PH finish what you started’

Khalid Abdul Samad arrives at Istana Negara February 26,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Abdul Samad today pleaded with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to not betray Pakatan Harapan (PH), and allow the coalition to finish what he started.

In a series of Tweets this morning, the Shah Alam MP said: “Tun, let us finish what you started. Let us carry on with the mandate of 2018 for PH to govern and cleanse the administration of all forms of corruption to make Malaysia great again. Think of your grandchildren.”

He then urged the interim prime minister not to betray the coalition and the nation.

“Please Tun, do not betray us and the nation as a whole. You think what you are doing is the best for the nation but it is not.

“Your final legacy should not be that of a Prime Minister who betrayed his people after having won their hearts.

“Please Tun, respect the rule of law,” he tweeted.

Khalid added that PH lawmakers proposed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister not to spite Dr Mahathir, but because they were left with no other choice.

“Please Tun, concede to the will of the rakyat. It’s time to let go.

“We chose DSAI (Anwar) as our candidate for PM, not to spite you or bring you shame but as you gave us no choice. You left PH and wanted to create a new mandate for yourself based purely on yourself. “How could we agree? We stand with PH and the mandate of 2018,” he said.

Khalid also said he had learnt to respect Dr Mahathir over the past few months working with him.

Yesterday, Khalid openly called for Dr Mahathir not to continue as prime minister.

He insisted Anwar be appointed as the eighth prime minister.

“Tun must resign. Be the interim prime minister. Give chance to DSAI (Anwar) to become the 8th PM.

“This is not a hereditary position or one that can be passed on. There must be majority support from MPs. “I hope PPBM fulfills the promise. Tun is 7th PM, Anwar is 8th PM,” Khalid wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Last night, Dr Mahathir said the Malaysian Parliament will have the chance to resolve the country’s political impasse during a special sitting on Monday.

In remarks after announcing the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package, Dr Mahathir said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed that Parliament was the correct venue to determine the crisis caused by the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He said after two days of interviewing federal lawmakers, the Agong could not determine any among them who commanded a distinct majority to become the next prime minister.



