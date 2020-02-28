Bersatu’s Redzuan defends co-operation with Umno, confident of working together

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof arrives at Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof today defended the idea of his party co-operating with Umno, saying it is unfair to characterise an entire organisation just because of the actions of a handful.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yusof, the former Entrepreneurial Development Minister said it is all a matter of perception.

“We cannot say the individuals in a group are all wicked, robbers and thieves. We have laws in place to handle such things,” he said.

Redzuan assured the public that Bersatu’s principles will remain the same as they were when the party was in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“That has always been the case. Yet if we look at things today, economic growth is rather stunted.

“I cannot speak of things in detail, just wait and see so that comparisons can be made when the government is formed,” he said, adding he is also confident that things will run more smoothly after this.

When asked about fellow Bersatu supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin’s claim earlier today that Muhyiddin lacked solid support in the party for him to become prime minister, Redzuan dismissed it.

“I do not know, it is his opinion. As far as I am concerned, from what I saw today support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin seems solid enough.

“If Datuk Kadir said it was not, well we had a meeting earlier just now with a statement issued by the secretary-general.

“So if those numbers are not solid, I do not know how else to make them solid,” he said.

The Alor Gajah MP was one of the many visiting dignitaries to Muhyiddin’s residence through the day. Others including Parti Warisan Sabah Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and ex-PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were also seen coming and going from the house.

Muhyiddin is now in the spotlight with reports emerging that Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah have thrown their support behind him to become the nation’s eighth prime minister.