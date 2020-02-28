Ahmad Maslan tells MACC to stalk every MP daily before March 2 sitting

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to monitor the movement of all MPs before the Parliament convenes on March 2 to vote for Malaysia’s next prime minister.

Ahmad said this is to prevent any attempt to buy votes “en masse at the last minute” by parties vying for the post, Berita Harian reported this morning.

“The monitoring must be done 24-hours today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning before the special Dewan Rakyat sitting, because we expect the buying of support from MPs may happen,” he was quoted as saying.

“For example, PKR has 92 seats to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become PM, they just need 112 seats to qualify but whatever it is we hope the buying doesn’t happen.”

Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that a special Parliament sitting will be convened this Monday where MPs will vote to appoint the next prime minister, in a bid to end the ongoing political impasse.

Ahmad’s party Umno has said it would boycott the sitting. The party and its allies PAS are demanding for fresh elections.