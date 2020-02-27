Speaker: Dewan Rakyat awaiting official notification on special sitting

Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks during a regional law conference in Petaling Jaya October 5, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — All processes related to election of the new prime minister in the Dewan Rakyat will be announced later, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Mohamad Ariff, when contacted by Bernama, said these will be determined after official notification from the interim prime minister on the special sitting.

“When we receive the notification from PM along with the motion, I will issue a statement,” he said via WhatsApp.

Earlier today, Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir had said the Dewan Rakyat will hold a special sitting on Monday (March 2) to decide which leader commands the majority to be Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Dr Mahathir also said that if the Dewan Rakyat fails to pick a prime minister at this special sitting, Parlament will be dissolved and a snap election called.

Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister on Monday after the country plunged into a political crisis following the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition losing its majority in the Dewan Rakyat as PH component Bersatu with 26 MPs and 11 MPs from PKR, another PH component, pulled out. — Bernama