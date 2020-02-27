PKR MP suggests special Parliament sitting not by the book

Fahmi Fadzil leaves Eastin Hotel after meeting with PH presidential council in Petaling Jaya Petaling Jaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — The announcement of a special Parliamentary sitting this coming Monday to decide the next prime minister by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may be in violation of Dewan Rakyat regulations, Fahmi Fadzil alleged today.

“There appears to be a violation in terms of calling the first session of Parliament, but even before in terms of the appointment of the prime minister,” the PKR strategic communications director said.

“So I think we have to allow Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue his decree on this matter,” he said.

Fahmi, also Lembah Pantai MP, said he and other federal lawmakers have not received formal notification of the sitting.

He spoke to reporters after a PH presidential council meeting.

He also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not made any announcement despite Dr Mahathir’s remarks.

“More importantly is from Istana Negara, we have not heard (from them) so we have to wait,” he added.

Later, PH issued a statement saying the Agong has the sole power to name a prime minister, based on the constitution.

“The PH presidential council takes the position that it was improper for the interim prime minister to precede the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong concerning this matter.

“In fact, the announcement by the interim prime minister to call the Parliamentary session to appoint the prime minister is actually challenging the rights and powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” read their statement.

The coalition then stressed that the Conference of Rulers will meet and decide on the matter tomorrow, urging the others to respect the discretion and authority of the Agong.

This after Dr Mahathir said that a Parliament sitting would be called on Monday to appoint a prime minister that enjoyed the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

The interim prime minister said this is being done as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not been able to find any MP who commanded a clear majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.