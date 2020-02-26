Kit Siang reaffirms PH’s reform agenda, cautions against return of ‘kleptocratic’ govt

Supporters cheer PKR MPs who arrived at Istana Negara in an open-top tour bus on February 26, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today affirmed Pakatan Harapan’s agenda of constitutional reforms amidst the current political dilemma facing the country.

In a media statement, Kit Siang said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its agenda of reform must be given its due course in order to regain the nation’s honour.

“However hard, uphill and even daunting the road, the only way for Malaysia to reclaim the nation’s honour, rebuild and fulfill its potentials is the Pakatan Harapan agenda for a New Malaysia.

In the statement, Kit Siang also quoted PH’s manifesto for the 14th general election where it pledged to put an end to the “corruption, malfeasance and kleptocracy” of the Barisan Nasional regime and save the country.

“We must remain true to this pledge to fulfill the Pakatan Harapan agenda to reset nation-building policies for Malaysia to return to the founding principles of the Malaysian constitution to ensure unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity in Malaysia where there is the separation of powers, the rule of law, public integrity and respect for human rights, a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally,” said Kit Siang.

Kit Siang’s statement came on the backdrop of a political stalemate following the collapse of the PH administration due to several former PKR lawmakers, led by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia having left the coalition.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been appointed as the interim prime minister while the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah interviews all 222 members of the Dewan Rakyat to ascertain who commands the majority to be the next prime minister.