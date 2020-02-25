Speaker to decide on March 5 Johor state assembly meeting by Saturday

Johor state legislative assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said he would decide the matter after a discussion with the state’s legal advisor. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KULAI, 25 Feb — The Johor state legislative assembly has until this Saturday to decide whether to proceed with its scheduled meeting on March 5 or postpone it, said its speaker Suhaizan Kaiat today.

Suhaizan said he would decide the matter after a discussion with the state’s legal advisor.

“I will continue to monitor the situation, whether the state government is prepared for the meeting. I will meet with the legal advisor by this Thursday (before making a decision),” he said.

Asked on the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s statement that Johor BN could obtain the majority support to form the new state government, Suhaizan said they should follow the legal process including getting consent from the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

To date, there is no official statement from Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal on the status of the state government following the latest development in the country’s political landscape.

In the 14th General Election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) wrested control of the state government from BN after the coalition comprising DAP, Bersatu, PKR and DAP won 36 of the 56 state seats.

BN won 19 and PAS one seat.

In November 2018, PH state government was further reinforced with additional seats after three Umno assemblymen left the party and joined Bersatu, bringing PH total seats to 39.

Of the 39, DAP has 14 seats, Bersatu (11), Amanah (9) and PKR (5). However, yesterday, Bersatu announced its departure from the PH coalition, leaving several state governments in limbo. — Bernama