Dr M stays mum as he leaves Bersatu supreme council meeting amid talk of new govt in Putrajaya (VIDEO)

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) supreme council meeting at the party headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor that started at 11am today has ended.

Reporters had been waiting since this morning until close to 3pm for the meeting to conclude.

Dr Mahathir was seen exiting the Menara Yayasan Selangor building shortly before 3pm. He did not speak to the media before leaving in his car.

Other PPBM leaders who were seen leaving the building at around the same time as Dr Mahathir were Maszlee Malik, Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof, and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Leaders such as PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, party Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Datuk Marzuki Yahya were sighted entering the premises for the meeting with Dr Mahathir.

Separately, Opposition party Umno’s supreme council is said to be having its own meeting this afternoon at its party headquarters.

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir downplayed the issues brought up in the meeting, saying they were "normal things" which were discussed.

“The normal thing (we speak of). Thank you, I have got a wedding to attend,” the Kedah mentri besar told reporters briefly when met here.

He refused to divulge further when pressed before departing in his car.

